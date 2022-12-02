Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 266 candidates have been shortlisted for 283 notified vacancies. The Commission conducted the interview round from October 17 to November 15 for a total of 869 candidates.

Steps to download SES 2021 result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM. 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The written exam result was declared on September 29 and the revised result was announced on October 31, 2022. The applications were invited from August 13, 2021, to September 10, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.