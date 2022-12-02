APSC exam calendar for December and January released; check details here
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for December 2022/ January 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.
As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. The written test for Inspector of Boilers, Assam and Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service will be held on December 14 and December 22 and 23, respectively.
The viva-voce for the post of Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam will be conducted on December 9, 2022.
Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
December, 2022/January, 2023 Exam Schedule
|Name of the Post
|No. of post
|Name of the Department
|Mode of Examination
|Date of Examination
|Inspector of Factories, Assam
|05
|Labour Welfare Department
|OMR based Screening Test
|4th December, 2022
|Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam
|
16
|
Higher Education (Technical) Department
|
Viva-voce
|
9th December, 2022
|Tribal Language Test of HYD Examination, 2022
|
___
|Department of Personnel: (Personnel-A) Department
|Written Test & Viva-voce
|
11th December, 2022
|Inspector of Boilers, Assam
|02
|Labour Welfare Department.
|Written Test
|14th December, 2022
|Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service
|
20
|
Finance Estt-B Department
|
Written Test
|
22nd and 23rd December, 2022
|Forest Ranger
|50
|Environment & Forest Department
|Written & OMR based Test
|8th, 9th, 10th, 11th , 12th, 20th, 21st & 22nd January, 2023
|Inspector of Legal Metrology
|18
|Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department
|OMR based Screening Test
|29th January, 2023
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.