Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for December 2022/ January 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. The written test for Inspector of Boilers, Assam and Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service will be held on December 14 and December 22 and 23, respectively.

The viva-voce for the post of Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam will be conducted on December 9, 2022.

December, 2022/January, 2023 Exam Schedule Name of the Post No. of post Name of the Department Mode of Examination Date of Examination Inspector of Factories, Assam 05 Labour Welfare Department OMR based Screening Test 4th December, 2022 Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam



16

Higher Education (Technical) Department



Viva-voce



9th December, 2022 Tribal Language Test of HYD Examination, 2022

___ Department of Personnel: (Personnel-A) Department Written Test & Viva-voce

11th December, 2022

Inspector of Boilers, Assam 02 Labour Welfare Department. Written Test 14th December, 2022 Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service







20







Finance Estt-B Department







Written Test









22nd and 23rd December, 2022 Forest Ranger 50 Environment & Forest Department Written & OMR based Test 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th , 12th, 20th, 21st & 22nd January, 2023 Inspector of Legal Metrology 18 Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department OMR based Screening Test 29th January, 2023

