Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for December 2022/ January 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. The written test for Inspector of Boilers, Assam and Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service will be held on December 14 and December 22 and 23, respectively.

The viva-voce for the post of Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam will be conducted on December 9, 2022.

December, 2022/January, 2023 Exam Schedule

Name of the Post  No. of post  Name of the Department Mode of Examination  Date of Examination 
Inspector of Factories, Assam 05 Labour Welfare Department   OMR based Screening Test  4th December, 2022 
Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam

16
Higher Education (Technical) Department

Viva-voce 

9th December, 2022 
Tribal Language Test of HYD Examination, 2022
___ 		Department of Personnel: (Personnel-A) Department Written Test & Viva-voce 
11th December, 2022 
Inspector of Boilers, Assam 02 Labour Welfare Department. Written Test  14th December, 2022 
Departmental (Promotion) Examination for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer/ Treasury Officer Junior Grade -II In The Cadre Of Assam Finance Service 



20



Finance Estt-B Department



Written Test 



22nd and 23rd December, 2022 
Forest Ranger 50 Environment & Forest Department  Written & OMR based Test 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th , 12th, 20th, 21st & 22nd January, 2023 
Inspector of Legal Metrology  18  Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department  OMR based Screening Test  29th January, 2023

