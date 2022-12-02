Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the e-Summon letter for J&K Combined Competitive Services Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards for the Personality Test from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The PT/ viva-voce is scheduled to commence on December 5, 2022.

The marks of the shortlisted candidates will be released on the Commission’s website within one month of the release of the final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, reads the notification.

Steps to download CCE 2021 interview call letter

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download e Summon for the personality test of CCE, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE 2021 Interview call letter.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.