The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the hall tickets for the online preliminary examination for the post of Probationary Officer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO prelim exam 2022 will be held from December 17-20. The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.

Here’s SBI PO notification 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on Probationary Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Prelims admit card.

Selection Process

The SBI PO selection process will be held in three phases viz. Phase-I i.e., Preliminary Examination consisting of objective test for 100 marks, Phase-II i.e., main examination consisting of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer. The Phase-III Psychometric Test i.e., interview and group exercises.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.