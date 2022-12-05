National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE PhD 2022). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in using their application form number and date of birth.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on “JNUEE (PhD)—2022 admit card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JNUEE 2022 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.