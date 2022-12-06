Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 29/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC has notified 53 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

Here’s the official notification 29/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on December 6, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in Civil Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” Now click on the application link against Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) posts Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.