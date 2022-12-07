The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The provisional answer key will be released on December 18 and the objections will be invited on December 19, 2022. The final answer key will be released on December 24, 2022. The rank list will be released in the last week of December.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 Login details in relevant section and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



