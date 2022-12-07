Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has postponed the Multitasking Staff (MTS) Examination. As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 15, 2023.

“In view of the scheduled winter break of Rajiv Gandhi University and its aftiliated colleges, this is informed to all the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination which was tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 15-01-2023 that the date of written examination is postponed and it has now been tentatively fixed on 29-01-2023 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

Candidates can download the notification from the official website apssb.nic.in.

Here’s the official notice.

