Arunachal APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023.
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has postponed the Multitasking Staff (MTS) Examination. As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 15, 2023.
“In view of the scheduled winter break of Rajiv Gandhi University and its aftiliated colleges, this is informed to all the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination which was tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 15-01-2023 that the date of written examination is postponed and it has now been tentatively fixed on 29-01-2023 (Sunday),” reads the notification.
Candidates can download the notification from the official website apssb.nic.in.
Steps to download the exam schedule
- Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the MTS exam schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.