Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary examination of Mines Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various exam centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow districts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Mines Inspector.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Got to Activity Dashboard and click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OF ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2022, DIRECTORATE OF GEOLOGY AND MINING, U.P., MINES INSPECTOR PRE. EXAM.-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.