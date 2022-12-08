Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam dates of the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2022. The Commission will release the admit cards on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in in due course of time.

As per the official notice, some anti-social elements have been spreading rumors about the postponement or cancelation of the examination. The Commission advises the candidates to follow the official website only for any updates related to the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360

Planning Assistant: 125

Malaria Inspector: 74

Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2

Auditor: 626

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.