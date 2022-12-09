Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Civil Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the main examination can fill up the DAF-II on the official website upsconline.nic.in till December 14 upto 6.00 PM.

“Before the commencement of Interview/Personality Test of the Examination, a candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those Services which are participating in the Civil Services Examination-2022 and for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to in case of eventual selection, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II)...Any delay in submission of the DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2022. A candidate may also upload additional documents/certificates of higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc.,” reads the notification.

The Main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to fill the UPSC CSE Main DAF-II

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 [ DAF-II ] Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF-II and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Main 2022 DAF II.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22.

