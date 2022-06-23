The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2022 and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) Exmination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The Preliminary examinations were conducted on June 5. On the basis of the screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, the qualified candidates will have to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022.

“Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result,” reads the notice.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

