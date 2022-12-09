Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical education service in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 14 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 4, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects.

Subject wise vacancy details

Auto Mobile Engineering: 15

Bio-Medical Engineering: 03

Chemical Engineering: 01

Civil Engineering: 82

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 24

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 41

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 01

Foot Wear Technology: 05

Letter Press (Printing Technology): 05

Mechanical Engineering: 36

Metallurgy: 05

Packaging Technology: 03

Tannery: 03

Textile Technology: 01

Architecture Engineering: 04

Pharmacy: 04

Geology: 01

Chemistry: 08

Physics: 05

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 44 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.