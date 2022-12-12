The State Bank of India (SBI) will today, December 12, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Manager (Credit Analyst). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on June 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA

Fee

The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS -CREDIT ANALYST” Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

