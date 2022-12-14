The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the result of the Group D exams. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in from December 24 onwards.

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on RRB Group D result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.