The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing applications for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates who haven’t applied yet can do so on the official SSC website ssc.gov.in by the end of the day.

The deadline to pay the application fee is June 27, 2025, while the correction window will remain open from July 1 to 2, 2025. The computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from August 6 to 11, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 261 vacancies across both Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.