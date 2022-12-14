West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till January 4, 2023, upto 3.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to edit their applications from January 9, 2023, to 16th upto 3.00 PM. The Preliminary examination will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres in the month of May 2023 or thereabout.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 36 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or must be a Member of the “Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” or must be a Member of the “Institute of Cost Accountants of India” or MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2022

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form for future reference

Selection Process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.