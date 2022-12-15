Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in Group-A (Junior Branch). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from December 27 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3481 Medical Officers posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQ carrying one mark each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.