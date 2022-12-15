Today, December 15, is the last date to apply for the post of Planning Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 Planning Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have possessed Diploma in Architecture from an Institution recognised by the Govt. S/he must have practical knowledge of GIS application with CADD or any other drafting and designing computer software and basic computer knowledge.

Steps to apply for Planning Asst posts

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Main examination (to be held in Pen and Paper) and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.