Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Planning Assistant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from November 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 Planning Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have possessed Diploma in Architecture from an Institution recognised by the Govt. S/he must have practical knowledge of GIS application with CADD or any other drafting and designing computer software and basic computer knowledge.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Main examination (to be held in Pen and Paper) and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.