The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam calendar for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule of some major examinations from the official website nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023, except January 26. The Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2023 will be conducted from April 26 to 29 and May 7, 2023, respectively. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023.

Here’s the exam scheduled for academic year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the NTA has started the online registrations for JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023, upto 9.00 PM.

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.