Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has once again deferred the online application dates for recruitment to 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 17 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 16, 2023.

“Pursuant to Advertisement No.6785/OSSC dt.23.11.2022 and in continuation to Notice No.369(c)/OSSC dt.09.12.2022 and Notice No.7036/ dt.10.12.2022, it is for information of all concerned that due to some technical issues the Online registration/submission of Online application form for the post of Regular Teacher is extended for one day ie. it opens from 17.12.2022 and closes on 16.01.2023 midnight,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have passed HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First Second or Third language. Post wise educational qualification available in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.