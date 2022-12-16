Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) today, December 16. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 2022.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Tamil Nadu Jail Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900 – 1,35,100 (Level 18)

Steps to download the admit card

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on Register User under Candidate Corner Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.