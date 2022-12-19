Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer in Group-B. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 30, 2023.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a graduate having Honours in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Physics, Economics, Applied Economics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology or Econometrics or having a degree in Commerce with distinction on or before January 30, 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.