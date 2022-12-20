Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the answer key for the Junior Laboratory Assistant Main examination 2022. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, till December 22, 2022,at ossc.gov.in.

“Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notification.

The computer-based recruitment examination was conducted on December 15, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.