Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Agriculture Development Officer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till December 29.

The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 200 vacancies for Agriculture Development Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Punjab. The initial pay is Rs 44,900.

Here’s PPSC ADO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit may be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in B.Sc. (Agriculture) (with minimum sixty percent marks) from a recognized University or Institution and passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Selection process

The procedure for the selection of candidates will be based on Written Competitive Examination (480 marks) and interview (60 marks). The exam will be of two hours duration in a pen and paper-based mode.

Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/BC of the State are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PWD/EWS/LDESM/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC ADO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against Agriculture Development Officer Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for PPSC ADO recruitment 2022.