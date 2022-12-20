Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022 today, December 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in till January 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, payscale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for the examination

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (PGL) application link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.