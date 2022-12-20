The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination (Group C). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the RPSC 2nd Grade exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 27 in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 417 vacancies.

Here’s RPSC 2nd grade admit card notice.

Steps to download RPSC 2nd grade admit card:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022”

Key in your Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC 2nd grade admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC 2nd grade admit card.