The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination (Group A) today, December 17. The admit card for Group B will be available to download from December 18 onwards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 27 in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.
Here’s the official notification.
Exam Schedule
|GROUP
|SUBJECT
|EXAM DATE
|EXAM TIME
|Group A
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|21-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group A
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|21-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group B
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|22-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group B
|HINDI
|22-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group B
|ENGLISH
|23-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group B
|URDU
|23-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|G.K. & Edu. Psychology
|24-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group C
|SCIENCE
|24-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|SANSKRIT
|26-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|Group C
|MATHEMATICS
|26-12-2022
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|Group C
|PUNJABI
|27-12-2022
|09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.