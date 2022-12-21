The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the pre admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date and time of the examination will be intimated through the pre admit card of the candidate.

Steps to download the pre admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the pre admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.