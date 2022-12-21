Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till January 19, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 48000 vacancies.

Vacancy Details Post Level Subject Non TSP Area TSP Area Total Vacancies Level 1 19192 1808 21000 Level 2 English 7486 1296 8782 Hindi 2577 599 3176 Science-Maths 6322 1113 7435 Social Studies 4000 712 4712 Sanskrit 1332 476 1808 Urdu 792 14 806 Sindhi 9 0 9 Punjabi 272 0 272 Total 41982 6018 48000

Here’s the official notification.

Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the detailed notification to be available soon.

Steps to apply for Teacher recruitment 2022

Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on apply now link for Teacher posts Go to registration and complete registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

