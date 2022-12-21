Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the interview/ personality test schedule for the post of Assistant Professor, Government (General) Degree Colleges, Group-A Gazetted under the Education (Higher) Department. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2022, and January 2, 2023, in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 63 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

