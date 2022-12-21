The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card for the Municipal Accounts Officer exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC Municipal Accounts Officer examination will be held on January 1, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4 vacancies. The selection will be based on 2 stages: prelim exam and interview.

Steps to download GPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on Municipal Accounts Officer call letter link

Enter your Confirmation number and date of birth to login The GPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the GPSC admit card 2022.