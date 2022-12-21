The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Scientific Assistant in the IMD Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Scientific Assistant exam 2022 was held from December 14 to 16. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 23 upto 5.00 PM.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 21.12.2022 (05:00 PM) to 23.12.2022 (05:00 PM) on payment of ₹100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 23.12.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SSC Scientific Assistant answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination, 2022 – Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s)”

Now click on the answer key link Key in your Roll number, password and submit

The SSC Scientific Assistant answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download SSC Scientific Assistant answer key 2022.