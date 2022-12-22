Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will today, December 22, close the application correction window for Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2022 on February 12, 2023. The CGPSC Main exam will be held from May 11 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “EDIT IN ONLINE APPLICATION” for SSE 2022 Login and make changes to the application form Save changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to the application form.

Selection Process

CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.