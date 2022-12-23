Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer exams were conducted from October 11 to 21. The answer keys have been released for Group A – Agriculture, Commerce, Group B – Economics, Geography, and Group C – History, Home Science, Sociology.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from December 24-26 for a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.

Steps to check RPSC School Lecturer answer key 2022:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer Key for School Lecturer - 2022”

Select the relevant subject The RPSC School Lecturer answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to RPSC School Lecturer answer key 2022.