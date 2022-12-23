Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical prelim exam 2022 was held on December 15 at centers across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC answer keys have been released for all sets: Set A, B, C, D. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till December 28. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Technical answer key 2022:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Technical answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Technical answer key 2022.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 378 vacancies.