The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), December 2022 today. Candidates can download their CTET admit cards from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. The pre admit card and exam city have already been released.

Steps to download CTET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec22”

Key in your Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit

The CTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the CTET admit card Dec 2022.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.