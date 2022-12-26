The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has extended the online application deadline for the recruitment of Police Constables in the state police force. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply online for the posts till January 7 at the link provided on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

“Last date for receipt of application for posts of SCT PCs ( Civil and APSP) is extended to 5 PM on 07.01.2023,” the notice said.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

The AP Police Constable preliminary written exam will be held on January 22, 2023. The hall tickets will be available for download from January 9 onwards.

Here’s AP Police Constable notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 24 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government.

Application fee

Local OC/BC and EWS candidates as well as non-locals of AP have to pay Rs 300. Local SC/ST have to pay Rs 150.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.

Steps to apply for AP Police Constable recruitment 2022:

Visit official website slprb.ap.gov.in Go to link for ‘SCT PC’ and click on apply online link for the posts Pay the application fee and proceed with application Fill application form, choose post, upload documents, submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP Police Constable recruitment 2022.