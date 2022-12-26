Xavier School of Management will soon release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination from the official website xatonline.in.

“XAT 2023 Registration closed. Admit card download from December 26th onwards,” reads the notification.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

Steps to apply for XAT 2023

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.