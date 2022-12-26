Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 9 and 10, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPPSC APO Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officers.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (MAINS) EXAM-2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.