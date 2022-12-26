Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Police Constable/PAC/ IRB/Agnishamak Exam 2021. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 1, 2023. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

