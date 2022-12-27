The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the admit card release date for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The CET Graduate level admit card will be available for download from December 30 onwards.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB Graduate CET exam schedule.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET Graduate level admit card