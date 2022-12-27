Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at jkpsc.nic.in from December 29 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 28, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from January 29 to 31, 2023. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 4th week of April 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 AE (Civil) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2022: Candidates from OM/ Government/ in service candidate should not be more than the age of 40 years. The applicants from PHC and RBA/SC/ST/ALCIB/SoC/EWS/PSP category should be the age of 42 and 43, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of Engineering (Civil Engineering) or AMIE Section (AandB) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.