Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard today, December 27, 2022. Candidates can check and download their Group D scorecards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11 for the Posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019. The result was announced on December 23 and shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Steps to download RRB Group D scorecard:

Visit the RRB regional website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the ‘Weblink to view score-card’ for Group D posts Login using Registration Number, date of birth The RRB Group D scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RRB Group D scorecard.