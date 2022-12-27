RRB Group D scorecard released; here’s download link
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard today, December 27, 2022.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard today, December 27, 2022. Candidates can check and download their Group D scorecards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11 for the Posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019. The result was announced on December 23 and shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Steps to download RRB Group D scorecard:
- Visit the RRB regional website rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Weblink to view score-card’ for Group D posts
- Login using Registration Number, date of birth
- The RRB Group D scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference