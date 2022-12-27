Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from January 12 to 27, 2023.

The MP HSTET 2023 exam will be conducted from March 1, 2023, onwards in two shifts—9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The HSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in higher secondary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational qualification: A postgraduate degree along with B.Ed.

Here’s MP HSTET 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.