The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022, Paper I. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 68,364 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET/ PST round. The PET/ PST will be conducted by the CAPFs and the schedule will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 03.01.2023 to 18.01.2023,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Examination was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the result tab Click on Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

