Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam 2022 was conducted on October 30, 2022. The answer keys were released on October 31. Qualified candidates have to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates have to apply afresh for the Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021 for which the date will be notified separately. The date sheet for Naib Tehsildar Main exam will also be issued shortly.

Steps to check HPPSC Naib Tehsildar result 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Naib Tehsildar result link under What’s New section The HPPSC Naib Tehsildar result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar result 2022.