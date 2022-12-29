The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 16,805 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.

The final answer key and the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from January 10, 2023, to January 24, 2023. The Computer Based Examination was conducted from October 10 to 20, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on Head Constable result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

List of Male Candidates Qualified for PE&MT.

List of Male (ESM) Candidates Qualified for PE&MT.

List of Female Candidates Qualified for PE&MT.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies, of which 559 vacancies are for Male candidates and 276 for Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.