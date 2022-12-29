Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on October 16, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87 vacancies, of which 80 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Section Officer (Sachivalaya), Class-3, and 7 for Deputy Section Officer (Vidhansabha), Class-3.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 10/2022-23” Click on the final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.