GPSC DSO Prelims 2022 final answer key released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on October 16, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87 vacancies, of which 80 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Section Officer (Sachivalaya), Class-3, and 7 for Deputy Section Officer (Vidhansabha), Class-3.
Steps to download the answer key
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 10/2022-23”
- Click on the final answer key link
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to download the final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.